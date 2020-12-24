Pi Financial Analysts Give Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) a C$2.80 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$2.80 price objective on Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) stock opened at C$1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.93. Liberty Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$2.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$405.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08.

In other news, Senior Officer Joanna Bailey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$94,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$402,046.80.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project covering an area of 7,630 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 400 federal lode claims covering 3,713 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

