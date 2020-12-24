Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compugen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. Compugen has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.35 million, a P/E ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,672,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,307,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 133,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,325,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 291,950 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 3rd quarter worth $10,562,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 582,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 432,356 shares in the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

