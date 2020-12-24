Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compugen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.
Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. Compugen has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.35 million, a P/E ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,672,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,307,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 133,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,325,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 291,950 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 3rd quarter worth $10,562,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 582,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 432,356 shares in the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Compugen Company Profile
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.
