Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC) Trading Up 0.6%

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) was up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.15. Approximately 7,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 28,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

About Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC)

Executive Network Partnering Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

