Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Shares Down 5.3%

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI)’s share price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43.

Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LBTI)

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells boric acid, boron, lithium carbonate, and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc in October 2019.

