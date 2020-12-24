Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) Trading 10.7% Higher

Shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) were up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWFFF)

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a clinical stage medical device company, develops, patents, and commercializes advanced in-procedural medical imaging tools. The company offers an optical tissue imaging system, an imaging platform, which provides clinicians with the real time ability to assess tissue microstructures during diagnostic, surgical, and pathology procedures.

