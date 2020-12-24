Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Trading Up 1.1%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) was up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.69. Approximately 6,172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 15,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QABSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Qantas Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Qantas Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17.

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

