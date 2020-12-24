WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSE:DEM) Shares Up 0.4%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSE:DEM)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.42 and last traded at $40.25. 285,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 416,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.50.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.293 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc has developed the first family of fundamentally weighted indexes and ETFs. The WisdomTree Indexes cover all major market capitalizations, both domestically and internationally. In contrast to capitalization-weighted indexes, the WisdomTree Indexes anchor the initial weights of individual stocks to a measure of fundamental value.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.