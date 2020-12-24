Reviewing Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO)

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

93.3% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Everest Re Group and First Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group 6.24% 5.74% 1.88% First Acceptance 2.41% 6.33% 1.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Everest Re Group and First Acceptance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group $8.23 billion 1.11 $1.01 billion $21.34 10.76 First Acceptance $292.69 million 0.19 $15.36 million N/A N/A

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Everest Re Group and First Acceptance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group 0 6 6 0 2.50 First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Everest Re Group currently has a consensus price target of $263.83, indicating a potential upside of 14.94%. Given Everest Re Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Volatility & Risk

Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats First Acceptance on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States. The International segment writes property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda, and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, wholesaler, retail brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Ireland. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and worker's compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also offers optional products that provide ancillary reimbursements and benefits in the event of an automobile accident, which include products that offer reimbursements for medical expenses and hospital stays as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident, automobile towing and rental, and ambulance services; and underwrites a tenant homeowner policy that provides contents and liability coverage to customers who are renters. In addition, it offers products through third-party carriers for homeowners, renters, motorcycle, life, and commercial automobile. It primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, the company leased and operated 350 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.