Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) versus National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Financial Comparison

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sterling Bancorp and National Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 1 6 0 2.86 National Bank 0 2 1 0 2.33

Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $19.92, indicating a potential upside of 9.31%. National Bank has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.90%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than National Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sterling Bancorp pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bank pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sterling Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and National Bank has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. National Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.9% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of National Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and National Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 22.93% 6.30% 0.90% National Bank 23.03% 10.63% 1.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and National Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $1.33 billion 2.66 $427.04 million $2.07 8.80 National Bank $325.35 million 3.11 $80.36 million $2.55 12.96

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank. Sterling Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

National Bank beats Sterling Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds. It also originates various loans that comprise residential and commercial mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector finance, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, mortgage loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, the company engages in the third-party provider to sell mutual funds and annuities; and provision of annuity and wealth management products. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 82 full-service retail and commercial financial centers, which comprise 21 offices are located in Nassau County, 16 in Suffolk County, 11 in Queens County, seven in Westchester County, nine in Kings County, seven in Rockland County, five in Orange County, New York City, and two in Bronx County, as well as one office each in Sullivan and Ulster Counties in New York; and one office in Bergen County, New Jersey. Sterling Bancorp was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Montebello, New York.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, food and agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases. The company also offers non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on commercial properties, such as office buildings, warehouse/distribution buildings, multi-family, hospitality, and retail buildings; small business administration loans to support manufacturers, distributors, and service providers; term loans, line of credits, and real estate secured loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates through a network of 97 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City area, New Mexico, Utah, and Texas. It also operates 127 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

