Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) PT Raised to $35.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its target price boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WWW. BidaskClub upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.66 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $618,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,782,253.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $759,280 over the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 78,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

