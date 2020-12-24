Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $11.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infinera from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley cut shares of Infinera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.38.

INFN stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. Infinera has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $340.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Wegleitner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hooshmand Kambiz sold 42,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $316,795.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,868.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,943 shares of company stock worth $3,735,281 in the last ninety days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Infinera by 7,026.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 774,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 763,757 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Infinera by 352.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 192,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 6.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,604,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,340,000 after purchasing an additional 220,865 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

