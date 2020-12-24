Northland Securities Increases Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $390.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Northland Securities from $340.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.17.

TWLO stock opened at $363.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. Twilio has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $374.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.62.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.02, for a total transaction of $469,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.02, for a total transaction of $876,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,959 shares of company stock valued at $65,937,481 over the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,235,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Twilio by 4.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Twilio by 28.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 255.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

