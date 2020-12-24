Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) to Buy

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy Partners’ financial flexibility will help it to fund organic projects. Strategic acquisitions will further expand domestic renewable operations. Higher production of natural gas has created new opportunity for its eight natural gas pipelines. Its decision to move out of Canada and focus on the United States will boost its performance. Agreement to acquire 40% interest in 1 GW renewable project will further expand its operation. Financial flexibility of the firm will allow it to meet its debt obligations. Units of the firm have outperformed the industry in the past 12 months. However, stringent rules and dependence on a limited group of customers to generate major revenues are headwinds. Dependence on favorable weather to produce energy from renewable projects and competition from other clean sources of fuel are headwinds.”

NEP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

NYSE:NEP opened at $66.54 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $69.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.19.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $17,328,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 61.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 70.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,419 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

