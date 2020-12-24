SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWI. Truist raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $260.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 533,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $11,697,113.61. Also, EVP David Gardiner sold 57,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $1,286,429.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 726,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,317,062.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,992,950 shares of company stock valued at $197,594,819 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 10.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 44.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in SolarWinds by 4.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

