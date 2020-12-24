Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBIO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Generation Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10. Generation Bio has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $396,514.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,851,068.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the third quarter worth $59,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 9.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the third quarter worth $95,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.