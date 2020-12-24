KeyCorp Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $130.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus raised Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.50.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $119.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.80. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $125.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of -80.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.