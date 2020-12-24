BidaskClub Lowers F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) to Buy

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNB. Stephens cut shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.01 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,620 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

