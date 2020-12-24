Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LNT. Mizuho upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

