Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NYSE:PBI opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 3.00. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $7.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 161,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 122,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

