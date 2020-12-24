BidaskClub Downgrades Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to Hold

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WSR. ValuEngine upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $330.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

