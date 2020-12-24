Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:RNP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.32

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.32 and traded as high as $21.99. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 93,672 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 130,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 100.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

