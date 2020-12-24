United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.05

Shares of United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.05 and traded as high as $29.00. United National Bank shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05.

United National Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNBK)

United National Bank offers various banking products and services in the Grady County. The company offers checking and savings accounts; credit cards; individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposits; business and merchant accounts; mortgage loans; direct deposit and SMS guardian services; and safe deposit boxes.

