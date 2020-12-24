Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.09

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.09 and traded as high as $3.25. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 123,418 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Gulf Island Fabrication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $48.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $54.87 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 16.97%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, and Services. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, LNG, and industrial facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures; and other complex steel structures and components.

