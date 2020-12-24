Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.12

Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.12 and traded as high as $11.54. Otelco shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 4,517 shares traded.

Separately, Utd Genl Uk reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Otelco in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.96.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter. Otelco had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.72%.

Otelco Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTEL)

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and payments; and directory advertising services.

