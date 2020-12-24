Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centene in a report released on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. Centene has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Centene by 1,640.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 168.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 77.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth $35,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

