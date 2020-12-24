BidaskClub Upgrades LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) to “Strong-Buy”

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

LCII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. CJS Securities raised shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $134.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.26. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $136.87.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.30. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $827.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $110,457.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,422.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,071,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,847 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,457 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

