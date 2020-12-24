Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

TYL has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.00.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $432.99 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $247.22 and a 52-week high of $466.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $426.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total transaction of $8,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at $46,077,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 152.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

