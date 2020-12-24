Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QTWO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $128.59 on Tuesday. Q2 has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $130.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.85 and a 200-day moving average of $96.99.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $128,239.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,132,019.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at $25,508,116.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,048 shares of company stock worth $27,639,780. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

