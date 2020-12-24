IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IQV. Piper Sandler raised their price target on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

NYSE:IQV opened at $175.55 on Tuesday. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $180.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.91, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 310,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,943,000 after purchasing an additional 72,666 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,968,000 after acquiring an additional 47,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

