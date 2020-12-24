Critical Contrast: Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) versus SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Momo alerts:

55.9% of Momo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 61.4% of Momo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of SPS Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Momo and SPS Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momo 0 7 5 0 2.42 SPS Commerce 0 3 4 1 2.75

Momo currently has a consensus price target of $25.15, indicating a potential upside of 86.43%. SPS Commerce has a consensus price target of $88.86, indicating a potential downside of 19.71%. Given Momo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Momo is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Momo and SPS Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momo $2.44 billion 1.15 $426.74 million $1.94 6.95 SPS Commerce $279.12 million 14.00 $33.71 million $0.99 111.79

Momo has higher revenue and earnings than SPS Commerce. Momo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Momo and SPS Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momo 15.75% 18.15% 11.04% SPS Commerce 13.23% 11.54% 9.29%

Volatility and Risk

Momo has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Momo beats SPS Commerce on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc. operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience. It also operates Tantan, a social and dating app for young mobile Internet users, which enables users to find and establish romantic connections, and meet interesting people. The company was formerly known as Momo Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Momo Inc. in July 2014. Momo Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items. The company offers Trading Partner Community solution, which enables retailers, grocers, and distributors to introduce changes to their supply chain requirements to their trading partner community, and onboard new vendors to receive their first orders; Trading Partner Fulfillment solution that provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organization's existing staff and trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Analytics solution, which consists of data analytics applications that allow customers to enhance their visibility and analysis of their supply chains; Trading Partner Sourcing solutions that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions through retailer, supplier, and logistic sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.