Head to Head Survey: Trinity Place (NYSE:TPHS) & IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP)

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) and Trinity Place (NYSE:TPHS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and Trinity Place, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRSA Propiedades Comerciales 1 0 0 0 1.00 Trinity Place 0 0 0 0 N/A

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.70%. Given IRSA Propiedades Comerciales’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe IRSA Propiedades Comerciales is more favorable than Trinity Place.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and Trinity Place’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRSA Propiedades Comerciales $126.88 million 2.26 $287.10 million ($1.30) -7.01 Trinity Place $4.06 million 10.30 -$2.18 million N/A N/A

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Place.

Profitability

This table compares IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and Trinity Place’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRSA Propiedades Comerciales 353.97% 9.29% 4.60% Trinity Place 889.67% -19.46% -3.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.3% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Trinity Place shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Trinity Place shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Place has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales beats Trinity Place on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. Alto Palermo S.A. engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires. The company offers leases to retail tenants in its ten shopping centers; administration and maintenance of common areas; administration of contributions made by tenants to finance promotional efforts for the shopping centers; and parking lot services for visitors. The company also offers credit card consumer finance service, through the issuance of its Tarjeta Shopping and Tarjeta Shopping Metroshop credit cards, for consumers at shopping centers, hypermarkets, and street stores. It also engages in the development and sale of residential properties, and acquisition and sale of undeveloped parcels of land for future development. In addition, it engages in the development of condominiums associated with its shopping centers. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Trinity Place Company Profile

Trinity Place Holdings Inc., a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, engages in commercial real estate business in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey. The company also controls various intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector, including its online marketplace at FilenesBasement.com, its rights to the Stanley Blacker brand, as well as the intellectual property associated with the running of the Brides event and An Educated Consumer. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

