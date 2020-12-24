Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Get Masonite International alerts:

NYSE:DOOR opened at $100.70 on Tuesday. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.80.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randal Alan White sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $133,800.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Masonite International by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 17.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.