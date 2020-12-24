BidaskClub Upgrades Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) to “Buy”

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Shares of CTLT opened at $104.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $120.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $15,673,688.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,270 shares of company stock valued at $19,591,244 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

