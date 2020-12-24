Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Raised to “Positive” at OTR Global

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ILMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Argus lowered their price target on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.14.

Shares of ILMN opened at $366.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.74. Illumina has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.82, for a total value of $37,851.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,032.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,714 shares of company stock worth $10,640,505 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Illumina by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $481,158,000 after purchasing an additional 81,815 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Illumina by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after acquiring an additional 322,674 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Illumina by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,188,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $367,439,000 after acquiring an additional 118,880 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 978,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $302,485,000 after acquiring an additional 50,126 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Illumina by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 937,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $347,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

