Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $265.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BURL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Burlington Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.20.

NYSE BURL opened at $249.93 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $251.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of -96.13 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.43.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,581,960.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,942.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,061,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 30.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 49.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

