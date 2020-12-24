Barclays Reiterates “Hold” Rating for EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP)

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 42.24% from the stock’s current price.

EVOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Sunday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

EVOP stock opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -96.19 and a beta of 1.72. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $3,871,500.00. Insiders sold 166,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,307,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in EVO Payments by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in EVO Payments by 221.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the third quarter worth $409,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the third quarter worth $300,000. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

