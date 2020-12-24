Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.48% from the stock’s previous close.

GILD has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

GILD opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

