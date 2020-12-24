Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.81.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth about $173,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

