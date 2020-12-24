Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Trading Up 6.9%

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR)’s share price was up 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 47,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 57,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HRBR)

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the Unites States. It also acquires aircraft rotable equipment for the purpose of leasing; and providing flight equipment financing. As of December 31, 2019, it owns and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets.

