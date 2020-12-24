Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Trading 5.4% Higher

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) traded up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Entra ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Entra ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.69.

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had a property portfolio of 89 properties totalling approximately 1.3 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

