Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) Trading 2.9% Higher

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX) shares traded up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.60. 283,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 441,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $117.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63.

Get Tanzanian Gold alerts:

Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.