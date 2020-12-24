StatSure Diagnostic Systems (OTCMKTS:SSUR) Shares Up 273.4%

StatSure Diagnostic Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SSUR)’s stock price shot up 273.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.11. 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 19,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.17.

About StatSure Diagnostic Systems (OTCMKTS:SSUR)

StatSure Diagnostic Systems, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets rapid in-vitro assays for use in the detection of infectious diseases and other conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers SURE CHECK HIV 1/2 and Clearview Complete HIV 1/ 2 tests, which are single-use diagnostic tests for visual detection of antibodies to HIV 1 and HIV 2.

