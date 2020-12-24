Wells Fargo & Company Increases The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target to $25.00

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on REAL. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

The RealReal stock opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86. The RealReal has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The RealReal will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 7,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $104,135.76. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $2,116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,022,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,077,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,291 shares of company stock worth $6,832,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The RealReal by 27.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The RealReal by 13.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in The RealReal by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 1,099.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

