Contrasting Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD) and John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT)

Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD) and John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.9% of John Bean Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.6% of Thermwood shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of John Bean Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Thermwood and John Bean Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermwood 0 0 0 0 N/A John Bean Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

John Bean Technologies has a consensus target price of $116.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.05%. Given John Bean Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe John Bean Technologies is more favorable than Thermwood.

Profitability

This table compares Thermwood and John Bean Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermwood N/A N/A N/A John Bean Technologies 6.59% 24.17% 7.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thermwood and John Bean Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermwood N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A John Bean Technologies $1.95 billion 1.92 $129.00 million $4.96 23.77

John Bean Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Thermwood.

Risk and Volatility

Thermwood has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John Bean Technologies has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

John Bean Technologies beats Thermwood on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thermwood

Thermwood Corporation develops, manufacturers, and distributes technology based products and software for the manufacturing sector. It offers three axis CNC routers, such as cabinetshop series, multi-purpose three axis series, framebuilder series, carvingshop series, and signrouter series; multi-purpose five axis series for trimming formed parts, patterns, or molds; and edge banders. The company markets its products and services through offices in 11 countries. Thermwood Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dale, Indiana.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection. The company also provides processing solutions for extracting, mixing, blending, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, filling, closing, sealing, and final packaging, as well as processing equipment; preservation systems; and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, seafood, ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, bakery, pet foods, soups, sauces, and juices. In addition, it offers automated guided vehicle systems for material movement in the manufacturing and warehouse facilities; packaging material components, such as metal clips and hanging loops; and aftermarket products, parts, and services. Further, the company provides mobile air transportation equipment, such as commercial and military cargo loading, aircraft deicing, aircraft towing, and aircraft ground power and cooling systems; and airport gate equipment for passenger boarding. Additionally, it offers airport equipment, systems, and facilities maintenance services to domestic and international airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight and ground handling companies, military forces, and defense contractors. The company provides its products under the DSI, Stein, THERMoFIN, GYRoCOMPACT, JSO Jet Stream, Double D, Revoband, FLoFREEZE, ADVANTEC, SuperTRAK, and READYGo trademarks; and Frigoscandia and various other brands. It markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. John Bean Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

