Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) to Hold

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSII. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidrick & Struggles International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.73 million, a PE ratio of -17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $33.21.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $26,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

