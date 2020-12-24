Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Downgraded by Sidoti

Sidoti lowered shares of Lydall (NYSE:LDL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NYSE LDL opened at $30.18 on Monday. Lydall has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $535.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Lydall had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $207.09 million during the quarter.
Lydall Company Profile
Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.
