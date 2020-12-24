Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Downgraded by Sidoti

Sidoti lowered shares of Lydall (NYSE:LDL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSE LDL opened at $30.18 on Monday. Lydall has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $535.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Lydall had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $207.09 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lydall by 299.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lydall by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lydall during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lydall during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Lydall by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

