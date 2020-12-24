Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) will report $6.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.33 billion. Flex reported sales of $6.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full year sales of $23.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.83 billion to $23.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.16 billion to $24.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. Flex has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $977,915.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,872 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,123,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,421,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,807,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Flex by 403.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,569,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,479,000 after buying an additional 1,257,120 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,915,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

