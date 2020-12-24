Brokerages Expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. Sirius XM also posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 579.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

