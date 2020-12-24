Utz Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,022 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 821% compared to the average daily volume of 111 put options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth $65,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTZ opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $22.94.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.