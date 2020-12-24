EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $31.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price target on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EPR Properties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE:EPR opened at $31.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.83. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $73.59.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 361,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 152,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

